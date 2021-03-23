Lancaster mental health experts, police push for more pilot program funding

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Local mental health experts in Lancaster County want more funding to continue a pilot program allowing police to call counselors at a moment’s notice.

On March 18, abc27 News reported about the program’s trial run in Lancaster. Its founder says mental health counselors helped on seven different calls, and he’s calling the trial a success.

“We were able to get those seven people connected to the resources they needed at the moment and we’re really looking forward to doing it again this weekend to follow up on the momentum from last weekend,” said Christopher Dreisbach, CEO and president of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery.

As it stands, the program is in place with about a dozen police departments in Lancaster County.