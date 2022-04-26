LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A mother who drowned her baby after leaving it in a bathtub, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Amy Manning of Ronks was sentenced to 7-14 years in prison after entering her plea.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2021 when state police were called to the Roadway Inn in Paradise for a report of a dead baby. Meadows and Manning identified themselves as parents and caretakers to the police. After interviews, police determined through interviews that the defendants lived at the hotel with the baby and two other children. Police say on the day of the incident, Manning got the other two kids ready for school while Meadows was playing video games while the baby was left unattended in the bathtub while the water was running.

Video evidence supported the allegations and determined that the baby was left unattended in the tub for about 20 minutes. The parents told the police this is something they did regularly.

David Meadows’ case is still pending and he is presumed innocent.