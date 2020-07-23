Lancaster NAACP to hold virtual town hall to discuss education plans

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster NAACP will keep conversations about racism going tonight.

They are continuing their virtual town hall series “walking while black.”

The talks started after the death of George Floyd and have centered around issues of police brutality.

Thursday, July 23rd’s town hall starts at 6 p.m.

The discussion topic is education. They’ll discuss safe re-opening of schools, fair funding for all schools in Pennsylvania, and multi-cultural and African-American literature curriculum development.

