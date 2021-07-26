Lancaster National Night Out back this August; hosted by Manheim Township police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual National Night Out event will take place this August. The Manheim Township Police Department will be hosting the event at the Driving Range on Overlook Golf Course.

According to the press release, the event is a community-building campaign that promotes police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

“This is a great opportunity to see our community helpers in a fun and stress-free environment,” Officer Natalie Littlehalemsaid. “It allows everyone to connect with their friends and neighbors especially after what has been a very long year. We are excited to get out and celebrate the great Manheim Township community that we are blessed to live in.”

Bailey run will play music at the event, plus there will be games, food, drinks and a cornhole tournament.

The event will take place on August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit their website by clicking here.