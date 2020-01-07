Lancaster native competes for ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ title

The biggest battle in game show history is tonight right here on abc27.

Jeopardy’s top three winners are vying for the title “The Greatest Of All Time.”

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Lancaster native Brad Rutter will compete in a series of matches. It’s a best of seven competition, whoever wins three of the matches will win $1,000,000 while the two other contestants will each get $250,000.

Rutter graduated from Manheim Township high school in 1995 and now lives in Los Angeles. He is the biggest Jeopardy winner ever taking home $4.7 million, and for the first time he knew in advance exactly who he’s competing against, so he did his homework.

“A lot of people think you just study for this stuff. You can’t do it that way. There is stuff you can brush up on, but it’s really about being curious about information your whole life and having it stick somehow,” Rutter said.

All three contestants will wear purple ribbons in support of host Alex Trebek and his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time” starts tonight at 8 p.m. on abc27 and runs through January 16.