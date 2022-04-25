LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate native, Dr. Deborah Birx, is promoting her new book about her time in the Trump Administration. The book, titled “Silent Invasion” will focus on her time as coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Birx grew up in Lancaster County, graduated from Carlisle High School, and earned her medical degree from Penn State.

On “Good Morning America,” she spoke with George Stephanopoulos about the time former President Donald Trump discussed consuming disinfectants as a treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Birx says that’s why she wrote the book because it was a tragedy on many levels.

“Part of the reason I wrote the book was so everybody in America could see what was really happening, what was really getting done. Because if you don’t understand what was happening then you won’t fix it for the next time,” Dr. Birx said.

Dr. Birx’s book will be out on Tuesday, April 25.