Lancaster New Year’s Eve celebration looks different this year, but still festive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As a lot of celebrations are being forced to change their plans for New Year’s Eve, local celebrations are finding interesting ways to make it interesting.
The typical red rose countdown with a concert in Binns Park in Lancaster will be changed.
Instead they set off fireworks for people to watch from their homes or cars while mobile DJs plays music from the back of trucks and drove around the city.
