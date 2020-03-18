Lancaster officials maintain preparedness after first COVID-19 positive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials confirmed Wednesday morning they are treating a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not currently clear how that person contracted the virus but hospital officials say the patient is being treated with all precautions recommended by the CDC.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said the first positive case doesn’t necessarily change how the virus will be handled.

“It was expected,” Parsons said. “We were prepared for it. I don’t think it changes what we’re doing, we’re already executing our plan.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said in a statement they are screening patients and visitors who come into the hospital.

Parsons stressed the county government is still running.

“Our emergency management team has been working on this for quite some time. They’re coordinating with the health care community, which is working hard to be prepared,” he said.

Parsons also said Lancaster County has allocated $400,000 to deal with any expenses that might accrue due to the coronavirus pandemic.