Lancaster officials warn of callers pretending to be sheriff’s office, demanding gift card payments

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials released a new warning for a scam involving a caller who claims to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. One case has so far been reported, and officials believe that others will be targeted.

So what should you listen for if you get a call from this unknown number? According to the police report, the caller has “mimicked calls regarding warrants, missed court dates, and no response to jury duty.” The caller will then tell the target to purchase a gift card and read the code to them.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office would like to make it clear to residents that they will never call demanding payment over the phone.

The individual incident reported is under investigation. Anyone who has received a similar call or receives one in the future should contact the sheriff’s office at 717-299-8200.