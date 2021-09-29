Lancaster organization hosting pop-up consignment shop to benefit families

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pop-up consignment shop hosted by Just Between Friends (JBF) will enable some Lancaster County residents to sell unwanted items for cash and others to pick up clothes, toys, and other items at discounted prices.

This is the sixth time JBF is hosting the consignment event at Spooky Nook LANCO, benefiting sellers, buyers, and other community members.

“They’re able to make some money for things their children need, whether it’s a trip to Disney or their own clothing, so they’re really able to support their own family, while another family is able to save money for their family,” JBF owner Tracy Panase said.

Sellers take home 60-70% of the sale price, and the remainder is donated to local charities. Anything that does not sell can be taken home by the vendors or donated to local charities by JBF.

Today was a special pre-sale event for military families, teachers, and first-time parents. The consignment sale will be open to everyone from 9-8 on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10-6 on Friday, Oct. 1, and from 9-4 on Saturday, Oct. 2. There will also be an hour set aside for at-risk shoppers from 9-10 a.m. on Friday.