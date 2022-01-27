Lancaster organizations honoring Black History Month with cooking workshops

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County (CAP) and the Crispus Attucks Community Center are kicking off Black History Month with a series of “A Taste of African Heritage” cooking workshops. Participants will learn how to cook various dishes while also learning about healthy eating and African heritage cuisine.

“CAP has many programs that serve the residents of Lancaster County, and it is wonderful to be able to work together and share our different gifts. The Nutrition Education Program is excited to bring this curriculum, A Taste of African Heritage, to Crispus Attucks to share with the community and learn from them even more about the rich culture that has been passed down through the generations,” Jennifer Overmoyer, CAP Nutrition Education Program manager, wrote in an email.

Kyra Nieto, nutrition educator with CAP, hopes the program can provide helpful nutrition education for adults in the community — a change from the organization’s typical SNAP Education programming that focuses on educating school-age children.

Nieto found the “A Taste of African Heritage” program online and was excited to bring it to Lancaster community members. “I was just blown away by the format and the content. It had so much cultural information, the delicious recipes, tips about eating well,” Nieto said.

Participants will receive workbooks with lessons and recipes as well as some cookware like mixing bowls and food thermometers to take with them. The first six-week session, which is open to individuals who qualify for SNAP Education benefits and is completely free, is already filled. There was so much interest in the program that Nieto hopes to do another series of cooking workshops later this year.

“I’m hoping that [participants] will leave with a new perspective about cooking traditionally. New friendships, I hope people are able to make new friends while they’re there,” Nieto said. “It’s just a great way to experience different recipes and experience eating well and doing something that could be really fun with other people in the community.”

Crispus Attucks Community Center Director Josh Hunter said in an email, “These workshops represent us breaking bread with our community, our food is just as expressive and colorful as we are. This food helps tell our story and hopefully during this process builds relationships.”

In celebration of Black History Month, the Crispus Attucks Community Center will also be offering soul food meals on Thursdays in February, a National Pizza Day grab-and-go lunch, and a fashion show.