Lancaster organizations to hold virtual celebrations to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Jan. 18, groups in Lancaster County will honor the life of the late Doctor Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

And while the pandemic will impact some events in the Midstate, others are still scheduled to happen.

Members of the Lancaster YWCA handed out books on Friday for its virtual event on Monday.

The NAACP in Lancaster will also hold a virtual event.

According to the Lancaster NAACP president, it’s still important that all MLK events take place even if they can’t be held in-person.

“It’s important because we need to continue to have the conversations about economic justice, criminal justice and healthcare […] and the injustices that continue to exist within those systems,” President Blanding Watson said.

