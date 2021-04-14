Lancaster organizers hold candlelight vigil for Daunte Wright

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday night people in the Lancaster community held a candlelight vigil for Daunte Wright, the man shot and killed by a police officer near Minneapolis.

Organizer Jontel Toland said the night was about mourning Wright, but also about standing up against racism and injustice.

“This is not just about Daunte Wright. It’s about loss in general. It’s about a community coming together to grieve together,” Toland said.

For many black people, like Taylor Enterline, this death feels like an eerie deja vu.

“Another young black life taken at the hand of police. And it’s the same thing,” Enterline said.

While Wright’s death happened miles away from the Midstate, his loss was felt by the dozens who came out for the vigil.

“Hearing people’s words and the passion in their voices, that’s what really choked me up,” Toland said. “There was a young man, 20 years old, a person of color that spoke and he could’ve been Daunte.”

On Wednesday prosecutors announced that former Officer Kim Potter, the woman who killed Wright, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Sabrina Espinosa, who spoke at the vigil says that decision is insulting.

“I’m mad as hell. She should’ve been first degree murder,” Espinosa said.

Those at the vigil say they’re tired of mourning black lives lost at the hands of law enforcement, but they’re determined to keep fighting for racial justice.

“I needed to be out here. I needed to mourn with my community, because I have been just going throughout the day with this heavy heart and I needed to speak and I needed to light a candle for Daunte Wright,” Enterline said.