LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents and administrators continue to disagree over a Hempfield District after-school performance that took place in April. Now, an investigation is underway into what some parents and school board members are calling inappropriate.

An after-school drag show might not have been a topic listed on the school board’s agenda at their Wednesday night meeting, but it was brought up during public comment. Some parents are in outrage, comparing the performant to Chippendales, a male strip group.

Others, however, stood in protest outside the meeting to display support for the drag show, which was put on by the Gay Sexuality Alliance club.

Not only is there an investigation being conducted, but on Tuesday, two staff members connected to the after-hours drag show were put on leave.

Three weeks ago, another staff member was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation after a picture circulated on social media that revealed the individual standing with what appears to be four drag queens in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have had their backside exposed.

According to a previous abc27 article, it was then that the school district was “made aware of a serious situation” that took place

While the school district declined to do an on-camera interview on Wednesday, they did release the following statement.

The district remains committed to a thorough investigation of the April 25th after-school event at the high school and that work is underway. we will not be sharing information that could jeopardize the integrity of an active investigation. That would be inappropriate and directly in conflict with the commitment the district made to a fair and thorough review. This investigation is not an attack on the GSA Club nor the LBGTQ+ community. The ultimate goal of the investigation is to accurately uncover the facts of what occurred and how, and determine appropriate next steps. Hempfield School District statement

The school board is able to move forward in their investigation under the Sunshine Act, which gives them the ability to take action on non-agenda items.

It’s not known how many students or staff attended the after-hours show.