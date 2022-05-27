LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been convicted of possessing 52 grams of cocaine after parole officers searched his residence.

Ian Stewart, 26, was found guilty by a jury on May 17 of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 11, 2020, around 11:12 a.m., members of the Pennsylvania Department of Probation and Parole searched Stewart’s residence and located approximately 52 grams of cocaine, a digital scale containing cocaine residue, packaging materials, and $2,485.

Stewart had been on parole following a prison sentence for fighting with officers and possessing 780 Xanax tablets and other drug paraphernalia in 2016.

Stewart is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail awaiting sentencing.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker presided over trial and will order a sentence at a later date. Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade prosecuted the case. Lancaster County Drug Task Force Detective Thomas Ziegler filed charges.