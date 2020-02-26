Lancaster parolee gets max sentence for pulling gun during domestic dispute

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for pulling a gun during a domestic altercation in 2018 while on parole that prohibited him from having a firearm.

Francis Cruz-Rivera, 49, was sentenced to four and a half to 10 years for the “person not to possess” conviction, and he faces additional penalties regarding the state parole matter.

On Tuesday, Lancaster County Judge Totaro ordered Cruz-Rivera the maximum sentence. The judge said Cruz-Rivera’s criminal conduct while on parole indicates he is not amenable to supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Greene presented evidence at trial about the stolen Kel Tec 9mm pistol found in a minivan on Ruby Street on Oct. 24, 2018.

Officials say the woman called Cruz-Rivera’s parole officers after he pulled the pistol on her with two children in the vehicle’s back seat, according to testimony.

Cruz-Rivera is on state parole for a felony aggravated assault conviction. Judge Totaro also ordered that Cruz-Rivera comply with domestic violence conditions.