Lancaster Patient First location offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning Thursday, May 14, the Patient First on Oregon Pike in Lancaster will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment.

This will be the second Patient First center offering testing in the Central Pennsylvania area, the other location offering COVID-19 testing is at the Jonestown Road location in Harrisburg.

Appointments at the Lancaster center can be scheduled now by calling 717-925-2995. Patients will then be asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Testing is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Patient First says all test samples are collected outside of the center and patients will remain in their vehicles through the entire process. Samples will be sent to a third-party reference lab for testing. Results will generally be available in two to four days and accessible on Patient First’s Patient Portal.

All Patient First Medical Centers, including the designated testing centers, remain open for visits unrelated to COVID-19 on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day.

The Patient First centers in Bethlehem, East Norriton and Wyomissing also offer COVID-19 testing.

Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other

information is available at patientfirst.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing.