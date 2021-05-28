Lancaster pavement preservation project to take place in June

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 13.

The 2.43-mile project consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, guide rail updates and pavement marking updates from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge.

The contractor work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. There is a possibility of Friday and Saturday night work as well. JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the lead contractor on the project.

Expect lane closures during work hours, as well as, ramp closures at Route 743. There will be updated information issued prior to the closures.

The $2,481,246 project is expected to be completed by October 7, 2021.