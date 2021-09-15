Lancaster plans how to spend $39M in COVID-19 relief funds; public asked to help out

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is abuzz with great ideas on how to spend more than $39 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Abc27 hit the road and heard them first hand.

From sanitation facilities to helping families in need to fixing our roads, we heard it all.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

While the American Rescue Plan Act funds can’t be used to change roads, but they can be used to improve other infrastructure elements in Lancaster city.

“Investments that are going to matter for the long term that are going to help ensure affordability for city residents as it relates to housing especially,” Danene Sorace, Mayor of Lancaster, said

In our one-on-one interview, Mayor Danene Sorace says this is a chance to make a big change without passing the cost onto the people.

“I’m also interested in the long term stability of the city and that’s something that I’m committed to because we can’t continue to raise property taxes,” Mayor Sorace said.

Even though it wasn’t long ago that the pandemic made things feel bleak, the Mayor sees this as an opportunity for a renaissance in Lancaster.

“This aid is once in a generation and an opportunity for the community to weigh in about how we should spend 39 and half that doesn’t already have a lot of budget attached to it is transformational for our community,” Mayor Sorace added.

It’s not just the opinion of public officials that matters, residents’ opinions matter too. The Mayor wants the public’s feedback on how to improve the city and can so through Engage Lancaster at Project • American Rescue Plan: Investing in a Stronger, … (cityoflancasterpa.com)