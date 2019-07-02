Lancaster Police and DA speak out about recent shootings and stabbings

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office will discuss the investigations into recent shootings and stabbings in the city of Lancaster during a press conference at 11:00 am Tuesday.

Within the last two months there have been at least five shootings and stabbings in the city. Three of those incidents have been deadly.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the violence that has happened recently in the city of Lancaster:

44-year-old Anthony Marshall was killed at a party on Laurel Street on Fathers Day, June 16th,

16-year-old Benjamin Ramos died after being stabbed during a fight on June 12th

22-year-old Tyreek Gardner was found shot on a sidewalk on the 500 block of east Chestnut Street on May 30th

In May police also responded to two other non-deadly shootings.

The recent acts of violence prompted high school students to look for ways to stop violence in the city. A student from McCaskey High School reached out to the Mayor of Lancaster to organize a forum to discuss violence.





