Lancaster police arrest shooting suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month.

Joshua Luciano is accused of shooting another man during a drug deal in the early hours of Oct. 21. The victim was shot in the hip and survived, police said.

Investigators found Luciano at an apartment on East Chestnut Street on Friday afternoon. When officers surrounded the building, they said Luciano jumped from a second-floor window to try to escape.

Police said they had to use an electronic control device on him when he would not respond to commands and would not stop running.

Luciano was taken to the hospital after complaining about an injury caused by the jump from the window, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Luciano is in the Lancaster County Prison.