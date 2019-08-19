Lancaster police charge man with aggravated assault

by: Tin Nguyen

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have charged Fajr Abdullah Ford with aggravated assault in an altercation with another man, leaving the victim with a skull fracture and admittance to the trauma neuro unit.

It is reported that the incident occurred June 12 at 8:40 p.m. Officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to the first block of East Walnut Street for a report of a person down.

Officers and detectives conducted numerous follow-up investigations and interviews. Through those investigative efforts, the suspect was identified as Fajr Ford, 46.

A warrant had been issued for Ford’s arrest.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the current location of Ford is asked to call the Lancaster police at (717) 735-3300 or submit a tip at www.lancasterpolice.com or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message 847411.   Tipsters may remain anonymous an do not have to give their names.   

