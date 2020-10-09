Lancaster police chief forced to resign after wife made pro-Trump comments, FOP says

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser was allegedly forced to resign after his wife posted comments on Facebook praising President Trump, Lancaster Online reports.

According to John Fiorill, previous president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, after Berkihiser’s wife’s post, Mayor Danene Sorace thought those comments were a bad look for the city and gave him the option to retire or be fired.

When reached for comment regarding those accusations, the mayor wrote to LNP in an email, “As it relates to Chief Berkihiser’s retirement, I have nothing further to add beyond my comments last Friday.”

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

