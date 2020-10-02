Lancaster police chief to retire, mayor says

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace, Chief of Police Jarrad Berkihiser will be retiring from the department Oct. 31.

BREAKING: @LancasterPolice Chief Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring effective Oct 31. This is per @MayorSorace. — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) October 2, 2020

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.