Lancaster Police Chief to retire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jarrad Berkihiser is retiring as Lancaster’s city’s police chief, Mayor Danene Sorace announced on Friday.

Berkihisher’s retirement is effective on Oct. 31. He has worked for the department for 26 years and took reigns as chief in 2018.

Sorace made the announcement during a short press conference on Friday.

During the press conference, which lasted less than four minutes, the mayor thanked Berkihisher advancing the police department by implementing body cameras, updating the departments use of force policy, and for hiring the first police social worker.

Sorace didn’t take any questions, and no members of the police department were made available, but the mayor did talk about the future of the leadership of the department.

“I recognize that there will be many conversations in the days and weeks ahead about the future leadership and direction of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police,” Sorace said. “I look forward to engaging in these conversations with the many stakeholders in our community. For now, today is about Chief Berkihiser’s retirement and honoring his 26 years of service. “

There aren’t any answers as to why Berkihiser decided as now as the time to retire.

The retirement announcement comes at a time when relationships with police are tense across the county, and less than month after protests following the police involved shooting of Ricardo Munoz.

Lancaster County District Attorney, Heather Adams shared the following statement on Berkihiser’s retirement announcement:

“We wish the very best to Chief Berkihiser, who was a tremendous asset to the community he served and a valued law-enforcement partner. Most recently, Chief Berkihiser was a visible presence on the front lines in volatile and unprecedented circumstances in the city of Lancaster. His response during this time has been measured, responsible and appropriate. His care and concern for the city was apparent. Chief Berkihiser’s commitment to public service and upholding the law with integrity was admirable, and he will be greatly missed behind the badge.”

