LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police continues to look for a man wanted for a series of charges including Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Attempting to Elude Police, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle-Property, and others.

Lancaster Bureau patrol officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 600 block of Hershey Ave in early February where it was determined that a vehicle had crashed into houses. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Through investigation, it was revealed that the driver was Angel Rojas, of Lancaster. A firearm was found at the scene of the accident, which Rojas is not eligible to carry.

Rojas faces the following charges:

Person Not to Possess a Firearm

Firearm Not to Be Carried W/O a License

Fleeing or Attempting to Eldure an Officer

Accidents Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property

Driving While Driving Privilege is Suspended/Revoked

Duties at Stop Signs

Reckless Driving

As a result of the investigation, a criminal complaint has been filed and there is now a warrant for Rojas’ arrest. Anyone with information on the location of Rojas is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.