Lancaster Police give chief final sendoff

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – On Thursday members of the Lancaster Bureau of Police gave Chief Jarrad Berkihiser a final send off.

Members of the police department, along with members the city’s fire department, and other law enforcement lined West Chestnut Street and the ramp up to the police department to say goodbye to Berkihiser.

Those who were at the ceremony thanked Berkihiser for this more than 26 years of service to the Lancaster police department.

Berkihiser, who was dressed in a police chief jacket, walked around and hugged those lined up to say to wish him a final farewell.

Earlier this month Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace announced Berkishier would be retiring on October 31.

There has been controversy surrounding Berkihiser’s retirement.

The local Fraternal Order of Police said Berkihiser was forced to resign after his wife made pro-Trump comments on Facebook.

In a YouTube video Sorace said she and Berkihsier had different plans for policing in Lancaster.

Berkhisher’s final radio call was the only time where he addressed the controversy saying he was leaving “on his own terms”.

During that final radio call, he also addressed his officers and talked about his time in the police department.

“My proudest time has been these last three years to be your chief of police,” he said during the call. “Remember to continue to watch each others back because people will still call 9-1-1 for help. “

Though a spokesperson Sorace said she had no comment on Thursday’s ceremony.

TOP STORIES