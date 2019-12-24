Lancaster police go door-to-door with holiday cheer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On the day before Christmas, Lancaster police spent part of their day helping those in need.

The bureau teamed up with Toys for Tots and the School District of Lancaster and made deliveries to about 30 families. Many officers brought their families to help spread holiday cheer.

Police Sgt. Donald Morant said the bureau uses the opportunity as a way to bring about good feelings toward officers.

“That’s what I look for, that shock value of giving a kid a gift who may not have a gift,” Morant said. “For us to show up, especially in a police uniform, it’s a double shock value to see police delivering presents.”

Sherri Breath, a mother of three children, was among those on the receiving end of the good deed. She appreciates the kind gesture.

“It makes me feel amazing that somebody else was able to help us when we needed it,” Breath said.