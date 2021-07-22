Lancaster Police helping community beat the heat

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police helped their community beat the heat on Thursday.

They hosted a community event at Milburn Playground, giving out ice cream to whoever wanted it. People had a chance to speak with the officers, take pictures with the mounted patrol horses, and of course, enjoy the sweet treats.

Sergeant Donald Morant says events like these are important for both police and the people they serve. “Our Chief, John Bey is definitely pushing for us to get out into the community and get out of our cars, get out on bikes, and just engage the community. Just engaging the community and saying hi to folks that in of itself builds that positive relationship that the Chief is looking for,” Sgt. Morant said.

The department says plans for future events will be posted on social media.