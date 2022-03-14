LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified Lancaster resident William Travis Jones as a suspect in an assault that occurred at the Rainmakers Association Lodge in late February. Jones is wanted for allegedly assaulting a 43-year-old victim with a sharp object, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

On Feb. 27 around 1 a.m., police responded to a call at Rainmakers in Lancaster City, where they found the victim in the bathroom bleeding from a laceration to his head and neck area. The man was transported to the hospital for the injury, which police said was not life-threatening.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In an early investigation, police determined that there was a brief confrontation between the suspect and the victim before police were called.

Any individuals with information on Jones’ location are asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or via this CRIMEWATCH website, or they can contact Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-322-1913 or by texting “LANCS” and their message to 847411. Tips can remain anonymous.