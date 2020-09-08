Lancaster police investigate after teen stabbed at King Street McDonald’s

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police are investigating after a teen was stabbed in the arm Monday evening at the McDonald’s parking lot on West King Street.

Officers received reports of a stabbing around 6:46 p.m. on Labor Day at the McDonald’s parking lot. There police found a 16-year-old who had been stabbed in his arm. He was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital for additional treatment; he is expected to survive.

After investigating, police discovered the teen lived in Manheim Township and was stabbed following a fight between two groups of juveniles in the parking lot.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area for evidence, suspect information, additional victims, witnesses, and video surveillance locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.