Lancaster police investigate Manor Street Pizza Hut robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau Police continue to investigate a robbery at a Pizza Hut on the 700 block of Manor Street in Lancaster County.

According to police, a lone male suspect armed with a handgun entered the business around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 demanding cash from the register.

Once he was in possession of the loot, he left the area on foot and headed toward Fifth Street.

The male was described as being in his early-to-mid 20s, and anyone with information about the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or submit an anonymous tip through Lancaster’s CRIMEWATCH.