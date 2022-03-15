LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police continues to investigate a Monday night homicide. The officers reported to the 100 block of W. Orange Street for a shooting at the A Plus store. When they arrived, they located a man inside the store with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The 19-year-old man from Lancaster was unresponsive and transported to a nearby hospital by EMS. He succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later. The man’s identity will not be released at this time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Through an initial investigation, which included interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage, police learned that there was an argument and physical altercation prior to the shooting. The suspect, after initially fleeing the scene, did arrive at the station to speak with the police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-11913.