Lancaster police investigating a double stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people in the same home.

Police responded in the early hours of July 3 to the 300 block of East King Street to a call of a reported stabbing. When officers arrived they found a female with stab wounds on her face, neck, and back. Shortly after, another male victim arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. Police determined the two victims were attacked by the same suspect.

The attacker was identified as Scotty L. Gebhard of Lancaster, he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and burglary. Police have a warrant out for Gebhard’s arrest.