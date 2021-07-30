Lancaster Police investigating an indecent exposure at Park City Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police need help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself at the Park City Center.

On Thursday, July 29, a juvenile male was using a restroom in the food court area when an unknown male opened the stall door and pulled down his shorts and underwear, exposing himself to the juvenile. The suspect tried to block the juvenile’s exit but left when the juvenile pulled out his cell phone.

The incident happened at 6:50 p.m. Police believe the suspect arrived at the Park City Center via Red Rose Transit Bus #2 around 4:40 p.m. If you know the man in the photos or have any additional information, you are urged to contact Detective Ryan Hockley at 717-735-3317.