Lancaster police investigating animal cruelty case after a cat was shot and killed with an arrow

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a cat was shot and killed with an arrow. Police found the animal on the 300 block of Millway Road, Ephrata Township on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

According to investigators, the arrow used is a carbon crossbow bolt arrow, commonly used by hunters.

If you have information that could assist the police in identifying the suspects, please contact Officer Rivera at 717-738-9200 x 236 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.