LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are investigating a report of an unknown subject who passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police department is urging all business owners, vendors, and merchants to be alert for counterfeit denominations in the $20 and $100 currency being passed in the area.
TOP STORIES
- Lancaster police investigating counterfeit $100 bill used in Warwick Township
- Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
- Lancaster stabbing at Garden Court Apartments under police investigation
- One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
- Ravens to face Bills in AFC Divisional Round