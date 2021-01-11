Lancaster police investigating counterfeit $100 bill used in Warwick Township

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A $100 bill with the picture of Ben Franklin (Nexstar, file)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are investigating a report of an unknown subject who passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police department is urging all business owners, vendors, and merchants to be alert for counterfeit denominations in the $20 and $100 currency being passed in the area.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss