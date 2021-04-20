Lancaster Police investigating illegal dirt bike riders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police says it’s been investigating illegal motorcycle riders over the past two months.

Officials say there have been two pedestrian crashes with the dirt-bike style vehicles.

Police say these types of vehicles are not legal to operate on streets. Anyone with information about the riders is encouraged to contact the police department. Please submit information and tips via social media or by calling the Community Engagement Office at 717-735-1784 or 717 735-3369.

Photos of the Lancaster dirt bikers, including riders associated with illegal activity or vehicle crashes, can be seen below:







Photos courtesy of Lancaster Bureau of Police

Lancaster law enforcement officers are not the first to investigate dirt-bike riders.

On Monday, Swatara Township Police announced that their department needed help identifying a large dirt bike and ATV group traveling eastbound in the Paxtang Borough on Sunday, April 18.

The Dauphin County police department is already taking steps to address the ongoing dirt bike problem. According to Swatara Township Police, the problem exists along the Greenbelt. Each week, the department receives complaints about people riding dirt bikes and ATVs illegally in Harrisburg and the surrounding area.

On April 14, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reported a hit-and-run involving a young boy who was severely injured.

According to police, the boy was riding a dirt bike in the Allison Hill neighborhood when he was struck by a vehicle. His mother told abc27 her son was sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, including two broken legs, a broken knee, a broken hip and skull fractures.