Lancaster police investigating shooting on South Anne Street

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police are investigating after a shooting on the 200 block of South Anne Street on Thursday left one man injured.

After responding to the area for reports of a shooting, officers found a man who was shot in his lower torso and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police say a perimeter around the crime scene was established and an investigation was launched. Officers are interviewing witnesses and additional victims in addition to searching for surveillance footage.

Top Stories: