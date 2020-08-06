Lancaster police investigating shooting on South Anne Street

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police are investigating after a shooting on the 200 block of South Anne Street on Thursday left one man injured.
After responding to the area for reports of a shooting, officers found a man who was shot in his lower torso and taken to the hospital by EMS.
Police say a perimeter around the crime scene was established and an investigation was launched. Officers are interviewing witnesses and additional victims in addition to searching for surveillance footage.
Top Stories:
- Wolf calls for cancellation of high school football, all fall youth sports
- Penn State to have no fans at any fall sports, including football
- Harrisburg High athlete charged with attempted homicide