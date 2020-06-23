Lancaster Police investigating two improvised incendiary devices found near City Hall

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating after two improvised incendiary devices were found near City Hall.

According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, on Saturday, May 30, a City of Lancaster maintenance employee located the two devices in the immediate area of City Hall at 120 N. Duke St.

Detectives from Lancaster Bureau of Police launched an investigation and found that the devices contained gasoline and materials that were supposed to ignite.

Detectives located several video surveillance locations in the area and images of a person of interest were discovered.

Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in identifying this person.

Anyone with information on this incident of the identity of the person is asked to contact Det. Stan Roache 717-735-3360, roaches@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.