Lancaster police looking for man charged with firing shots at occupied home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon on the 400 block of Christian Street.

Following an immediate investigation, police believe Victor Garcia, 18, was responsible for firing several shots that struck an occupied home and an empty motorcycle.

Garcia is said to be a resident of West Lemon Street in Lancaster, police say. He has been charged with persons not to possess, firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of firearm into occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and discharge of firearms within Lancaster City.

A warrant for Garcia’s arrest has been issued, while officers ask that anyone with information to contact Det. Krause at 717-735-3476 or email krausea@lancasterpolice.com

Top News