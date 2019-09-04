Lancaster police make another arrest after plea for tips

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two months after Lancaster police said they needed tips to solve three murders, they’ve made another arrest.

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Shawn Connelly. He is charged with homicide and related counts in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Anthony Marshall on Father’s Day.

Family members of Marshall previously told ABC27 News that Marshall’s son was also shot on Manor Street.

“This investigation is still continuing, but to get to the threshold where we can file a criminal complaint, holding him accountable for the homicide is definitely as good of a feeling that you can have in a tragic situation like this,” Lt. Bill Hickey said.

In July, police said Marshall’s homicide was one of three cases where they weren’t getting the tips they needed. They also needed help to solve Tyreek Gardner’s killing and the stabbing death of 16-year-old Benjamin Ramos.

In early August, police charged two people with Gardner’s murder.

Police said none would have been possible without tips.

“When you talk about getting information from the public, that’s what we depend on to get the larger picture,” Hickey said.

Police said they are still trying to identify three other people in Marshall’s killing. They said no one is talking about who killed Benjamin Ramos.

Hickey said they need tips to continue the investigations.

“Any information we can get from the public is important,” he said.

Tips can be made at the Lancaster City Police Department, or through their Crimewatch page.