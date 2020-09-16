Lancaster police: Man arrested for shinning green laser into station

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police arrested a man Tuesday evening after he allegedly flashed a green laser into the department’s building.

Pedro Junior Velazquez, 26, has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions, one count of riot, one count of resisting arrest, and two counts of possessing instruments of crime.

Lancaster police say a detective noticed around 6:30 p.m. that a green laser was being shined through the windows into the building. Officers were able to determine that a man, later identified as Velazquez, was standing outside nearby and was responsible for the laser.

The detective then notified several officers of Velazquez before attempting to take him into custody. Police say he resisted arrest, which led to several officers restraining him in order to be handcuffed.

This incident led to a small group of people gathering around. Officers then called for additional assistance. Police say at this point, a man was yelling at the officers and looked to stop the arrest. An officer pushed him after several warnings.

Velazquez was eventually taken into custody before being transported to the police station. No one else in the crowd was arrested, police say.

He was also determined to have been someone police were looking to identify during Monday’s protest. Police say Velazquez was seen several times shining a green laser at officers around the station then too.

Police say Velazquez is currently homeless after moving to Lancaster from Florida.

He is currently being held for processing and arraignment, while his charges are being filed before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth.

