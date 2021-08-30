Lancaster Police need help identifying dirt bike driver who fled from vehicle stop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Police need help identifying a man who fled from a vehicle stop on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, August 27, an officer saw a man driving a dirt bike without a PennDOT registered plate in the 600 block of Union Street.

When the officer attempted to stop the driver, he started driving recklessly and evaded the police. The officer attempted to give chase but stopped when it presented a hazard to others.

Anyone with any information on the man or dirt bike in the image, you are asked to contact Sergeant Steve Reich at 717-735-3301 or by email at reichs@lancasterpolice.com