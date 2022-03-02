LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in an assault.

The incident occurred back on Dec. 16, 2021. Police say just after 4 p.m., a 45-year-old man on a motorized bicycle was hit from behind on Dauphin St. at St. Christian St. in Lancaster. The vehicle then fled the scene in the direction of the 500 block of Dauphin Street.

Witnesses say the actions of the driver appeared to be deliberate. The victim was transported to the hospital for a serious head injury. CCTV footage revealed the vehicle of interest to be a 2006-2013 dark gray, Chevrolet Impala that is possibly missing a front-wheel cover.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or incident is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or text LANCS and your tip to 847411.