Lancaster police officer surprised after finishing chemotherapy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local police officer had a surprise waiting for him after his last chemo treatment at Penn State’s Cancer Institute.

Jordan Herr is an officer with Manheim Borough Police Department. He’s been undergoing treatment for stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma over the past six months. When he left the institute on July 14, his family, friends and officers from Manheim and surrounding departments gathered outside to celebrate and escort him home.

“It was so great to see everybody here and just it was so hard to not get emotional. In law enforcement, we’re a big family and it was so cool to see my family show up today,” Herr said.

Herr is happy to share he is officially in remission.