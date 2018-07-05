Lancaster police on track to get body cameras Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Before video captured Sean Williams being tased in Lancaster, there was a push to get body cameras for the city's police department.

Now, some officers could be wearing cameras by the end of the year.

"The advantage is that you have an additional tool in your toolbox for accountability and transparency," police Lt. Bill Hickey said.

A lack of funding and Pennsylvania's wiretap law was holding the department back. The law has changed and the city is pursuing federal grant money to offset some of the costs.

Hickey said the department still has a couple things it needs to figure out.

"You have to think about what are you going to do once you get the equipment," he said. "Once it's implemented in the field, you have to have a plan in place with how you are going to deal with all that data. How is it being stored and where is it being stored? Who is going to have access to it?"

While the city works to get those details figured out, the ultimate goal is to have a camera on every officer.

Michelle Hines is an organizer of Lancaster Stands Up, a political action group. She said body cameras are an important step to keep an eye on police.

She would like to see an oversight board where civilians could review use of force incidents and complaints.

"Body cameras are a good thing, but they would not prevent an incident we saw on that camera from happening again," Hines said of the recent Taser incident. "We want to try and implement some systemic changes that are going to prevent that from happening in the future."