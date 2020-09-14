Lancaster Police release full bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting *WARNING – GRAPHIC*

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police have released the full bodycam footage from Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.

Officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police say there was an officer-involved shooting after police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 this afternoon.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says a first look at the footage shows that when the officer went to the house, 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz immediately came out outside, running toward the officer with a knife above his head in a threatening manner. That’s when the officer fired.