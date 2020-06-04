Lancaster Police arrest man accused of threatening to burn down station

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m. police say all vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been opened in the area of 800 blk. E. King St. and Broad St.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police closed off an area of the city after arresting a man accused of threatening to burn down the police station.

Police say eastbound traffic is currently blocked at East King and North Franklin Streets and northbound traffic is blocked at South Broad and Conestoga Streets. Southbound traffic is blocked at North Broad and East Orange Streets. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

During the protests in Lancaster City on Sunday, police were notified that an unknown man was making statements about burning down the police station.

Police determined the man to be Gerald Grauert after an investigation. Police filed charges and obtained a warrant for Grauert’s arrest.

Thursday morning around 8 a.m., Lancaster Police took Grauert into custody during a traffic stop in the 800 block of East King Street and Broad Street.

A K9 trained in explosive detection then performed a sweep around the outside of Grauert’s vehicle. The dog indicated the presence of an odor that is part of its training.

Pennsylvania State Police and specialists are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.