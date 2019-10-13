Lancaster Police search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the man they say shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend earlier this week.

The shooting suspect was identified as Tyree Rocha, 21.

Police said just before the shooting on North Queen Street two women were fighting. During the fight, Rocha approached the victim asked him who he was, and shot him several times.

The victim a 36-year-old Lancaster man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Detectives said a round from Rocha’s gun went through the window of a home nearby. It narrowly missed the head of one of the people inside.

Rocha is charged with attempted homicide.